Joao Gomes hails ‘dream come true’ after strong start to Wolves career

Joao Gomes insists he made the right decision moving to the Premier League over Ligue 1.

The 22-year-old joined from Flamengo in January after Wolves won the race for the midfielder ahead of Lyon.

He has made eight appearances since scoring on his debut against Southampton in February to help the club to the brink of survival.

“I was torn between Wolverhampton and another offer I had on the table,” Gomes said ahead of Saturday’s trip to Brighton.

“The campaign was one of the things that made me stop and reflect on what to do and really weighed my final decision.

“Everyone who has supported me offered all the love I needed for me to come and play to the best of my ability, which is what really matters.

“It has always been a dream and a wish come true to play in the Premier League but the people who have welcomed me here made all the difference.

“Matheus Cunha, Diego Costa, Matheus Nunes and Toti have given all the support I needed.

“There have been times when Cunha rang me to hang out at his place because I was on my own, so I definitely think they have helped with my adaptation and to perform better. I need to work harder and harder to help Wolves to become a threat.”

Wolves are eight points clear of the bottom three after Tuesday’s 2-0 win over Crystal Palace but Gomes insists the club should aim higher.

He told the club’s official site: “We had a meeting with (Julen) Lopetegui and he said that our main objective was to stay in the Premier League and that was clear to all of us.

“But as we grow our ambitions and aim higher, we can then see that there is a real chance for us to get further up the table.”