Joao Cancelo signs two-year Manchester City contract extension

Joao Cancelo has signed a contract extension keeping him at Manchester City until 2027.

The Portugal international has established himself as one of the best full-backs around since joining from Juventus in the summer of 2019.

Cancelo was named in last season’s PFA Team of the Year and has now agreed a two-year contract extension at the Etihad Stadium.

“Manchester City is a fantastic club, so I am incredibly happy to have signed this new agreement,” the 27-year-old said.

“City players have everything they need to reach their full potential, with amazing facilities, world-class teammates and an incredible manager who pushes us every single day.

“There is nowhere better to play football and it’s a pleasure to work here. I have so much I want to achieve before my career ends, and Manchester City offers me the best chance of fulfilling my ambitions.

“This new contract means I now have complete focus on improving my game and winning more trophies with this team.”

Cancelo is on track to win back-to-back Premier League titles with City, where he has made 30 appearances in all competitions for Pep Guardiola’s men this season.

Director of Football Txiki Begiristain added: “Joao is the ultimate professional. He absolutely loves football and applies himself every single day in a bid to become better.

“He sets really high standards, and any young player should observe the way Joao applies himself if they want a blueprint for success.

“Not only does he have incredible talent, he also displays perfect dedication to this sport. That’s why he can play so many games at such a high level. His consistency during the last two seasons has been amazing.

“He is so versatile. Whether he plays right-back, left-back or in midfield, he operates at the same high level. That is a dream for a manager.

“I am really happy he has signed, and I can’t wait to see him develop in the coming years.”