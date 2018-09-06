Jimenez targets Hernandez’s Mexico goal record

The 27-year-old is preparing to face Uruguay and the United States for El Tri in America.

West Ham’s Hernandez has 50 goals for his country with Jimenez trailing on 13 from 65 caps ahead of Saturday’s friendly with Uruguay in Houston.

Hernandez has opted out of the squad to spend more time at the struggling Hammers after the World Cup and Jimenez, on loan at Wolves from Benfica, is eager to close the goal gap.

He told Press Association Sport: “I have eight years? I’ll be 35 if my legs stand up to it when I have my last years in the national team. Well, I’m going to try it – that’s my goal and maybe I can do it.

“We’ve got Uruguay and the United States and he will take a break because of the World Cup.

“They called me and I said yes and we’re always trying to be in the squad so there’s competition.”

But Jimenez admits no matter what he, and his team-mates, do for Mexico they will always struggle to shake off some boo-boys because of the club rivalry in the country.

He said: “Well, we all have fans that like us and those that, no matter what you do, they don’t like it. Javier’s the top scorer of the Mexico national team and some people don’t like him. In Mexico there are so many differences.

“I’m from Club America, he’s from Guadalajara, maybe it can be that way with some fans, a rival club. Maybe some supporters from the same team don’t like you.”

Hernandez has nine goals for the Hammers, bottom of the Premier League, since returning to England from Bayer Leverkusen last summer.

He played for Manchester United for five years and his 37 Premier League strikes came in just 49 starts.

And Jimenez, who played with Antoine Griezmann at Athletic Madrid, believes Hernandez does not get the credit he deserves.

“He scores a lot for the minutes he plays so maybe he does deserve a bit more,” said Jimenez, who has scored once for Wolves in four games this season.

“He’s a great striker. He knows where to be. I don’t know quite how he does it, but the ball always seems to hit him. Sometimes in the face, sometimes another place, but he scores.

“That’s what strikers need – a goal however it comes. He knows how to move in the area to score.”

Press Association