The announcement was swift and brutal.

“Following an unacceptable run of results since the World Cup break, the Club confirms it has parted company with Jim Goodwin and first team assistant manager Lee Sharp with immediate effect,” read a brief Aberdeen statement on Saturday evening.

The best wishes for the future would have to wait until later. For the 41-year-old from Waterford, this is the first taste of an experience that only a handful of managers avoid in their career. The sack.

He obviously knew it was coming. Goodwin suffered humiliation on Monday when his side were knocked out of the Scottish Cup by Darvel, a non-league side in the sixth tier.

Aberdeen appeared to stand by their man in the aftermath, giving a vote of confidence which suggested an ‘immediate response’ was required. Goodwin was already under fire going into the Darvel match following a five-goal drubbing at Hearts.

The follow-up?

On Saturday, they were three down at half-time against Hibernian, shipping another three without reply in the second half. A team on the ropes was clearly chucking in the towel and for Goodwin, this meant game over.

“I met with Jim at the end of the game,” said the Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack. “He came up and gave me a hug and said, ‘It isn’t good enough’”.

He referenced “abysmal” away form as a driving factor in his departure. “Jim is a very, very honourable and decent man, honest and trustworthy, so I feel for him but this is a decision that Jim and I both immediately decided that we needed to make after the game.”

Goodwin didn’t even make it to the anniversary of his appointment.

His exit is particularly disappointing given the dearth of Irish managers operating across the water. Goodwin has dreams of taking charge of his country one day and the ambition sounded realistic. It still could be.

Stephen Kenny has been sacked three times in his career and still came back for more.

In Scotland, the scrutiny on managers below the top two can still be fierce. Aberdeen have a huge fanbase and yet it can be difficult to satisfy them in a league where there’s a natural ceiling on what they can achieve.

Aberdeen are only three points off fourth spot after a dismal run, and some mitigation for Goodwin has been offered in the sense that he didn’t have full responsibility over questionable recruitment.

Darvel might be hard to explain away but his reputation will be dented rather than ruined by it.

He’s in a slightly different position to Kenny and Pat Fenlon, who both suffered inglorious ends to their respective times in Scotland.

From the outset, they were viewed as outsiders and didn’t really have credit in the bank to ride out rough spells. There was always going to be an accusation that they didn’t know the level they were operating at.

Goodwin, by contrast, is immersed in the Scottish scene. He’s lived there for 13 years, working as a player and manager and even took a job outside of the game to supplement his income while taking charge of Alloa.

That first stint in the dugout won him admirers and a switch to St Mirren and his exploits there brought him another step up the ladder. Aberdeen is a blow but it doesn’t represent the beginning of the end. Rather, it’s the end of the beginning.