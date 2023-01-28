Scottish side Aberdeen wasted no time in reacting to today’s 6-0 humiliation at the hands of Hibernian as they sacked their Irish manager Jim Goodwin.

The former international had been under severe pressure after a poor run of form and a cohort of their fans had called for him to ne axed in midweek after a Scottish Cup defeat to non-league Darvel, said to be the worst result in the club’s history.

The club’s owner said talks had taken place with Goodwin after that game but that he would be in charge for the Hibs game.

But minutes after the final whistle in that 6-0 loss, the Dons confirmed that Goodwin was gone.

“Following an unacceptable run of results since the World Cup break, the Club confirms it has parted company with Jim Goodwin and first team assistant manager Lee Sharp with immediate effect,” the club said.

Waterford native Goodwin (41) had enjoyed success as manager with lower league side Alloa and St Mirren and Aberdeen paid a reported fee of £250,000 in compensation to St Mirren to bring in Goodwin in February 2022.