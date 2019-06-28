Jim Goodwin reveals St Mirren job was 'too good to turn down'

FORMER Ireland international Jim Goodwin says he's determined to make the most of his opportunity after landing the position of manager with Scottish Premiership side St Mirren.

FORMER Ireland international Jim Goodwin says he's determined to make the most of his opportunity after landing the position of manager with Scottish Premiership side St Mirren.

The Waterford native, capped once at senior level, had earned a lot of praise in Scotland from his work with Alloa.

Just 34-years-old when he was appointed as their manager, he led them to promotion to Scotland's second tier and then avoided relegation last season.

And that record has convinced St Mirren to hand him the chance to manage St Mirren in the top flight.

St Mirren Football Club is delighted to announce the appointment of Jim Goodwin as the club's new manager. https://t.co/ZkCPlKBfWo pic.twitter.com/RmxzlqkrY7 — St Mirren FC (@saintmirrenfc) June 28, 2019

"I am absolutely delighted to have been offered the job as manager of this great club," said Goodwin (37).

"I had three wonderful seasons at Alloa and loved every minute of it, but the opportunity to come back to the place where I had my most memorable spell as a player was too good to turn down.

"This is a very proud moment for me and one I will never take for granted. I'm looking forward to meeting the staff and players next week, and genuinely can't wait to get started."

Goodwin was part of the Ireland side which won the U16 European Championship title in 1998 and, having started at Celtic, played in the lower leagues in England before a 2010 move to Scotland and he was St Mirren captain when they won the League Cup in 2013.

Online Editors