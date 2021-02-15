Jim Goodwin agrees new three-year deal as St Mirren manager

St Mirren's Irish manager Jim Goodwin has agreed a contract extension that keeps him at the club until 2024.

The club's chief executive Tony Fitzpatrick says the 39-year-old Waterford man will now become the highest paid manager in the club's history.

Goodwin has impressed since becoming Saints boss in 2019 and is currently immersed in the attempt to steer the club into the top six ahead of the split in the Scottish season.

They sit seventh at the moment but have two games in hand on sixth placed Dundee United who are a point ahead of them.

"It's a great time to be a part of this club," Goodwin told the club website.

"I'm delighted to extend my contract here. I appreciate the board offering the new deal to me and for the recognition of the hard work that myself and my staff are doing here."

Fitzpatrick said: "Jim has been given one of the highest player budgets of any St Mirren manager and he is now the highest paid manager in club's history. The immediate focus will continue to be on Jim leading the team to a potential top six finish."

Goodwin has recruited a number of compatriots during his time in charge, raiding the League of Ireland market to sign Jamie McGrath and Conor McCarthy last winter

Ex-Dundalk playmaker McGrath has been a key man but his progress has been halted by a shoulder injury with the full implications of that setback yet to become clear.

