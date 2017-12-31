Jesus set for extended lay-off as City suffer double injury blow
Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus could be sidelined for up two months by an injury sustained in the goalless draw at Crystal Palace.
The Brazilian was substituted with a suspected knee injury in the 23rd minute of the goalless Premier League draw - and left the field in tears.
And Guardiola confirmed afterwards there would be no quick return for Jesus.
Ths City boss told BT Sport: "He will be out for maybe one month or two months."
City also had Kevin De Bruyne carried off on a stretcher in the closing stages of the goalless draw, although Guardiola was unable to give a timescale of how long the Belgian playmaker might be sidelined for.
Press Association