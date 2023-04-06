Jessie Stapleton: ‘Making World Cup would be best moment of my life’

Tens of thousands of teenagers across Ireland are busy planning post-Leaving Cert holidays this summer, but one will be making a very different journey.

Shelbourne defender Jessie Stapleton won’t be booking flights to Ibiza or Tenerife. She has one target and one target only, to be on the plane to Australia for the World Cup in July. “It would be the best moment of my life,” smiles Stapleton, who is in the USA this week as Ireland take on the back-to-back Women’s World Cup winners in two friendlies.

Several clubs at home and abroad kept tabs on the highly-rated defender during her stunning breakthrough last year, leading to the Ballyfermot native earning a move to West Ham United Women later this summer, once she completes her Leaving Cert.

Last year saw her win a second consecutive Women’s National League title with Shelbourne, Player of the Match in their FAI Women’s Cup triumph, WNL Young Player of the Year, Ireland U-19 Player of the Year, and a place on the WNL Team of the Year, all before her 18th birthday last February.

Good teams can win the league, but it takes a great team to retain one. Shelbourne’s mission last term was to ensure their 2021 triumph wasn’t a once-off. They proved their worth, winning their final six games of the season to capture a stunning league and cup double.

“In 2021, a lot of people said we were lucky and called it a fluke,” said Stapleton, who earned her first Irish senior call-up in November 2021.

“But last season, we went out, had six big games left and won them all. It showed how good a team we are. I think there was more hunger in the belly. We lost the cup final in 2021, so when the opportunity comes up to do the double, you do everything you can to win it.

Stapleton opened the scoring in the Reds’ title-winning victory at Wexford Youths on the final day last October and admits the manner of their 4-0 win came as something of a surprise.

“We obviously needed to win, but Shels and Wexford have always been close games, no one expected 4-0. I remember Pearl (Slattery) turned to me at 3-0 and said, ‘we just won the league’. It was amazing.”

An FAI Cup win over Athlone Town followed a week afterwards. “I don’t think it was the prettiest game of football,” said Stapleton of November’s decider, played in front of a record crowd of over 5,000 at Tallaght Stadium.

“Athlone always give you a good battle, but we showed up and did what we needed to do. I feel our Champions League experience helped us massively too.

“It’s nice to see the other sides coming up and challenging the bigger clubs more. You can never go out in the league and expect a walk in the park to beat a team. If a team wins six or seven nil, it doesn’t really show the standard there is.”

While Stapleton has been excelling at club level, with four goals in the opening five league games helping Shels into second, she has also been making waves on the international scene.

After making headlines by being called up for senior training aged just 13, Vera Pauw handed her a senior debut last June against the Philippines.

She missed the play-off win in Glasgow last October as she was captaining the U-19s at the time, but is back in Pauw’s squad this month as preparations for Ireland’s maiden tournament approach their conclusion.

“Playing for your country is the best moment you can have in your career,” adds the 18-year-old, one of five domestic players in Ireland’s latest squad.

“I think the World Cup qualification will help women’s football in Ireland grow even more. We have seen that already with the minimum wage contracts too. The next goal is (for the league) to become fully professional in the next couple of years.”

While her friends will be embarking on post-Leaving Cert holidays later this summer, Stapleton will be boarding a plane to London to begin the next chapter of her blossoming career.

In the meantime though, she’ll be doing everything in her power to earn a place in Pauw’s World Cup squad, with tests in Texas and Missouri to come before July’s send-off clash against the French.

“To go to a World Cup at 18 years old? I think it would be the best moment of my life,” said Stapelton.

“The pride you have when you put on the jersey, whether it’s a World Cup qualifier or a friendly, it’s all the same. It’s very exciting times ahead.”

Thousands of teenagers across Ireland watched the world’s best compete at the men’s World Cup in Qatar last Christmas, but Stapleton is one of the very few whose dreams could very well become reality this summer.