Jeff Hendrick 'can't wait' for Newcastle challenge after securing move to 'massive club'

Ireland midfielder Jeff Hendrick has ended speculation about his future by penning a four-year deal with Newcastle United.

The ex-Burnley player, who was linked with moves to Italian giants AC Milan and Roma earlier in the summer, had been persistently linked with the Tyneside club in recent weeks and the news was confirfmed on the club's website on Monday afternoon.

The 28-year-old Dubliner joins the Magpies on a free transfer having run down his contract with Burnley, where he made 139 appearances in all competitions over the last four seasons. The high point of his career with the Clarets was their qualification for the Europa League in 2017/18.

Earlier in the day the 54-times capped player was included in Stephen Kenny's first Ireland squad for the upcoming Nations League games against Bulgaria and Finland.

Speaking to NUFC TV, Hendrick said: "It's a massive club and playing over the years, going to the stadium, it's one of the best stadiums to play in, so I just want to get playing there.

"I've had over 100 games in the Premier League but I want to keep going and keep improving with a different team. It's going to be different for me, the demands with the bigger stadium, the crowd, how big the club is, so I've got to take that on and keep pushing myself and striving to get better.

"I'm looking forward to it - I can't wait."

Newcastle head coach Steve Bruce added: "Jeff is someone I've admired for a long time. I watched him when he was at Derby, then he went to Burnley for a lot of money and couldn't afford him, so I missed out then!

"He's an experienced international football who can play all across the midfield so we welcome him aboard. He'll be a big asset to us, on and off the pitch.

"He's a great pro, down to earth, and at the age of 28 it's a wonderful time to get somebody. It is the peak of his career - he's a really fit boy who has played 122 times in the Premier League for Burnley over the last four years, and I'm sure he'll be a great addition to the squad."

Online Editors