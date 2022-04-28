‘Jayson Molumby is done, it was done weeks ago’ – Steve Bruce confirms Irish player will stay at West Brom

Steve Bruce has confirmed that Ireland international Jayson Molumby will be a West Brom player next season as his loan deal has already been made permanent.

Waterford native Molumby has made 29 appearances for the Baggies during his loan spell from Brighton, and while he had another year left on his contract with the Seagulls, he knew his opportunities under Graham Potter would be limited and he was eager to move on.

It was reported last month a clause to make the loan deal permanent had been triggered once Molumby (22) played 25 games for West Brom, and boss Bruce now says it's a done deal.

“Molumby is done, it was done weeks ago,” Bruce confirmed.

“The deal kicked in weeks ago, so he is our player now. He is a young player who has got a lot to learn still. But he wants to win. He has got a bit of an attitude which I like. He will be here next year.”

Molumby made his first-team debut for Brighton as a teenager in a League Cup tie in 2017 and made his Premier League debut against Aston Villa in November 2020 but was unable to force his way into the manager's plans and had spells on loan to Preston before that loan move to West Brom.