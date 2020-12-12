Jay Rodriguez urges Burnley to finally make the Emirates their happy place

Jay Rodriguez believes Burnley have enough about them to beat any side in the Premier League this season and is aiming to finally turn the Emirates Stadium into a happy place for the Clarets on Sunday.

Burnley have lost all of their past six Premier League games at Arsenal – but have run them close on a number of occasions.

They travel to north London to face an Arsenal side who have lost their last three home league games and who are without a top-flight victory of any kind since November 1.

Sean Dyche’s side are just seven points adrift of the Gunners despite winning only one of their opening 10 games of the campaign.

A narrow defeat by league leaders Tottenham and a spirited draw with Everton at Turf Moor last weekend have shown Burnley can once again take points off the perceived bigger teams in the division.

“We will have to be at our best to compete and get a positive result,” Rodriguez told the club’s official website.

“I feel it’s a strange season for everyone with what’s going on at the moment and I feel we can go to any team and cause problems for them.

“They have great players and the way they play is exciting and they create chances.

“We have got to stop that and create problems in their defence to push them back and hopefully a combination of that can be a positive result.

“We have been unlucky in certain games and I feel the points don’t reflect how we’ve played,” he said.

“Now we’ve started to put good performances together, and we keep believing in the work we do, hopefully these games will turn into wins and we’ll move up the table.”

Rodriguez came off the bench as Arsenal secured a 2-1 win in the corresponding fixture last season.

But now he wants to help the visitors end their wretched luck at the Emirates – although he admits Arsenal’s recent woes could see them come up against a wounded animal.

“It’s a strange statistic, but those statistics are there to be broken,” he said of Burnley’s losing streak at Arsenal.

“The best place to start is on Sunday. That’s what the aim is. Sometimes you can’t put your finger on these things and hopefully we can change that on Sunday.

“They will be up and ready, especially after their recent disappointments, and we are going to face the best Arsenal side, I feel.”

