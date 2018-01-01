Jay Rodriguez confident West Brom are gaining momentum in relegation battle

West Brom forward Jay Rodriguez believes Albion are gaining momentum in their quest to save their season.

West Brom forward Jay Rodriguez believes Albion are gaining momentum in their quest to save their season.

The striker scored an 89th-minute penalty to earn a 1-1 draw against Arsenal on Sunday and lift the Baggies off the bottom of the Premier League ahead of Tuesday's trip to West Ham.

The result extended Albion's winless run to 19 league games - half a season - and they are three points below the safety line with boss Alan Pardew still searching for his first victory after seven outings. But Rodriguez is hopeful the tide is turning ahead of their game at the London Stadium.

"It's all about momentum now and we're putting our game to other teams which is something we are working hard at," he told the club's official website. "Every lad is working to the maximum and we just need that little bit of luck, maybe, to kick us off.

"It's been difficult but I really hope the momentum has changed and things will be more positive. We deserved a point, if not three points, for the way we played against Arsenal. "We took the game to Arsenal and it was important to come away from the game with at least a point. I thought we caused them problems which is pleasing."

Albion are likely to make changes for the game against the Hammers, which comes just 48 hours after they faced the Gunners on New Year's Eve. James McClean, Oliver Burke, Grzegorz Krychowiak and Allan Nyom could return, while Salomon Rondon (hamstring) is a doubt and Nacer Chadli (hip) and James Morrison (Achilles) are out.

Press Association