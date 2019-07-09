Jay Rodriguez completes Burnley return

Jay Rodriguez has rejoined Burnley from West Brom, the Premier League club have announced.

The 29-year-old striker has signed a two-year deal to return to his hometown side, with the option of a further year, for an undisclosed fee.

Good to have you back, Jay 👊 pic.twitter.com/bAhS5FKUg7 — Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) July 9, 2019

Rodriguez came through the Clarets youth system and scored 41 goals in 129 first-team appearances before joining Southampton in a £6million deal in 2012.

He then spent five years with Saints and earned England recognition in 2013 but hopes of featuring at the World Cup the following year were dashed by a serious knee injury.

Rodriguez scored 41 goals in his first spell with the Clarets (Matthew Vincent/PA)

He moved to West Brom for £12million two years ago and scored 33 goals in 84 appearances for the Baggies, helping them reach the Championship play-offs last season.

His signing continues Burnley’s summer business after the arrival of Dutch left-back Erik Pieters from Stoke.

PA Media