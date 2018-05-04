Javi Gracia will not lose sleep over Watford future

Javi Gracia has insisted he will not lose any sleep over whether he will still be Watford manager next season.

Gracia is Watford’s eighth manager in five years and has already admitted he does not know whether he will be at the Vicarage Road helm next term.

The former Malaga and Rubin Kazan boss conceded he would crave continuity if he were a player at Watford – but has refused to let himself be distracted by any uncertainty. Watford will host Newcastle in their last home Premier League match of the season on Saturday, with Gracia unfazed over whether it will prove his last game at Vicarage Road.

“I don’t waste my time thinking about that,” said Gracia. “I try to enjoy every day, in my job, in my life, and I don’t want to put my happiness in other hands.

“I try to enjoy, to be a constant, I come here at 7am and finish at 7pm, I stay 12 hours a day, and I try to do my best. “It’s not under my control and I try to do my best.”

Asked if Saturday could be an emotional day, Gracia continued: “Not different than others. I know there are only two games left, and it’s more important than others because we want to have a good performance to have a good result. “But it’s no different than others.”

When asked how his players would cope with another possible change in manager, Gracia added: “I don’t know what they can feel but I would prefer to work with more stability, knowing the people I’m working with every day.

“But I think it depends on every player.”

Gracia replaced Marco Silva at the Watford helm in January, signing an 18-month contract. The former Real Sociedad midfielder has seen the Hornets slump to seven matches without a win however, sparking speculation about his long-term future. Watford failed to convert a number of chances en route to a 2-0 Wembley loss to Tottenham on Monday, with Gracia calling on his side to sharpen up their finishing.

Orestis Karnezis spilled a cross to gift Spurs their opener through Dele Alli, but Gracia has refused to criticise the Greek goalkeeper.

“I see him the same way as other weeks,” said Gracia, insisting Karnezis remains unfazed by the mistake. “The same attitude ambition, the same behaviour, and okay, every player have mistakes, and we need to improve, to speak about that and try to correct them. But I see him the same way.” When asked whether Karnezis will retain his place against Newcastle however, Gracia would only add: “We’ll see.”

Press Association