Javi Gracia believes Leeds can regroup for massive Leicester showdown

Leeds boss Javi Gracia insists Tuesday’s Premier League clash at home to Leicester will be different after they slumped to a third successive defeat against Fulham on Saturday.

Harry Wilson volleyed in the opener in the 58th minute, his second goal in as many matches, with Andreas Pereira adding a second from close range shortly afterwards.

Leeds pulled one back with 11 minutes remaining as Patrick Bamford’s effort was deflected in off Joao Palhinha, but the visitors slipped one point above the drop zone ahead of the clash with relegation rivals Leicester at Elland Road.

“(It will be a) different game, in our stadium, it will be different and we believe we can get the victory of course, I’m sure,” Gracia said.

Leeds have conceded 13 goals in just three matches, including heavy 5-1 and 6-1 home defeats to Crystal Palace and Liverpool respectively, but Max Wober insists the club have to look on the bright side.

“When we made mistakes in the midfield and they’re really fast with their counter-attacks and scored two goals from our own mistakes,” the defender told the club’s official website.

“But there’s no time to be down, Tuesday is a big game for us, six points (a six-point game) against Leicester and we have to be positive.”

Fulham manager Marco Silva believes his side are on track to break their Premier League record points tally this season.

Under Roy Hodgson in 2008-09, the Cottagers finished the campaign with a club record 53 points, with Silva’s side currently on 45 with seven matches left.

“It’s important we have the target. Myself and this football club, the players we are going to fight until the last minute to get what we want,” he said.

“I’m really pleased for the players and we are going to fight.”