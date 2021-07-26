Jason Knight’s ankle injury caused by Wayne Rooney training ground tackle – reports 

Reports have emerged that Derby manager Wayne Rooney was apparently responsible for the ankle injury which has seen Ireland midfielder Jason Knight ruled out for up to 12 weeks.

According to a story on The Telegraph’s website, Rooney went in a for a challenge during a training game in a pre-season camp at Pennyhill Park, a luxury hotel and spa in Surrey. Rooney had joined the game to make up numbers due to the lack of players available at crisis-hit Derby, where only nine senior players, including two goalkeepers, are registered for the upcoming season.

It is believed the challenge was a "50-50" ball and an accident, but it means Derby will be without the 20-year-old for the start of the season .

It is also a significant blow to Ireland boss Stephen Kenny, with Knight now set to also miss September's World Cup qualifiers against Portugal, Azerbaijan and Serbia.

The 20-year-old impressed in June's friendly window, scoring his first international goal against Andorra before having a prominent role away to Hungary.

"Jason will be out for eight to 12 weeks," Rooney had said on Saturday following a 2-1 friendly defeat to Salford City.

"He has rocked his ankle, thankfully, he doesn't need surgery but needs the time to make sure he gets his ankle strong again.

"Of course (it is a huge blow), everyone knows what Knighty brings to us, he is a fantastic player, great energy, and he will be a loss, but we have to deal with that."