‘Jason shouldn’t be in this league’ – McGoldrick tribute to Irish star Knight

Former Ireland international David McGoldrick believes that his Derby County teammate and compatriot Jason Knight is too good to be playing in England’s third tier.

McGoldrick (35) scored a hat-trick for the Rams in their 4-0 weekend win over Forest Green Rovers, taking his tally for the season to 10 goals. Knight came off the bench to play a role in the win and McGoldrick heaped praise on the midfielder

"Knighty is brilliant. Like many of the boys in this team, they shouldn't be in this league. To have him, Lewis Dobbin and Will Osula coming on - young boys but with amazing careers ahead of them, it’s great to have these options," McGoldrick said.

He joined Derby from Sheffield United last summer and admits he’s only now getting up to speed. “It was a slow start for me with little injuries here and there but I'm getting fitter now and my confidence is growing. I'm enjoying it out there and scoring goals is what every striker loves to do and, more importantly, winning," he added.

Meanwhile, Athlone native Anthony Hayes will remain in charge of League One strugglers Charlton Athletic for their midweek League Cup clash with Premier League side Brighton.

Hayes was appointed as caretaker manager, moving up from the coaching staff, last week but has suffered three defeats in his three games in charge. Charlton's owners say they will take their time before making a permanent appointment so Hayes has to try and lift spirits for the cup tie at home to Brighton, in what will be the Seagull’s first game in over a month.

“It’s a bit of a free hit for us,” said Hayes. “I don’t think anyone is expecting us to go and beat Brighton on Wednesday night. We’ll prepare to cause an upset.”