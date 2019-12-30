'Jason Knight was fantastic' - Derby manager praises Irish teenager as he confirms Wayne Rooney's debut plan

Derby manager Philip Cocu lavished praise on Jason Knight as two goals from the Irish teenager gave his 10-man Rams a much-needed 2-1 win against Charlton at Pride Park.

With new Derby player-coach Wayne Rooney watching on from the sidelines, 18-year-old Dubliner Knight gave a snapshot of his exciting potential as he bagged his first two goals at senior level for Derby.

While Cocu confirmed he intends to give former England and Manchester United star Rooney his Derby debut against Barnsley on Thursday, the form of Knight gave him much to ponder as his team ended a seven-game winless run.

"Jason Knight had a fantastic game and the same is true for many of our young players," said former Holland midfielder Cocu, whose side battled to a win despite playing with 10-men from the 17th minute after midfielder Krystian Bielik was sent off for a reckless challenge on Conor Gallagher.

"If you only talk about the two goals he scored tonight it wouldn't be fair because of how he played both tonight and in recent games.

"Sometimes he has to play on the right, sometimes in the midfield and sometimes on the left. Tactically he does things right for the team and he is a real team player. I just enjoy watching him work and play football.

"It doesn't matter if it is training, afternoon sessions or a game; it is always a hundred per cent effort. He is a quality player, important for the team with his goals and his work rate.

"I am extremely proud of how we performed. The discipline, how we defended and how we still played football with 10 men, we showed great character. The players stepped up today."

Cocu revealed Rooney is set to give his team a New Year boost after they ended a seven-match winless run by beating Charlton 2-1 at Pride Park.

"If a player with the qualities, career and the experience of Rooney (is available) you have to be very happy and glad he is here, so I don't need a suspension to consider him in the first XI, to be honest," he added.

"He's fit, he can start but he will need a few games. Expectation will be high when he starts playing but we have to give him a few games to build up his minutes and get in the team.

"So maybe not perfect from the start but it's important he will get in the team as soon as possible so we get a certain shape in our team."

Knight might now get a chance to line-up alongside England's all-time record goal scorer for Derby later this week, with the veteran striker pouring praise on the Irish youngster after watching him in training.

"I've been really impressed with the way they've trained, particularly Knighty. His energy, his attitude. He almost reminds me of myself when I was younger in terms of no fear," Rooney told Rams TV.

"And he's got an aggression about him, not in terms of how he's tackling, but in terms of how he runs, how he gets about the pitch. I'm looking forward to see how they do as I feel he can give us a lot of energy and a lot of creativity."

