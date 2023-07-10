Jason Knight set to complete £2million move to Bristol City​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​ in Championship return

Ireland international Jason Knight will undergo a medical in the next 24 hours and complete his £2million move to Bristol City which sees him return to the Championship.

Derby County – set for another season of League One football – admitted last week that they were resigned to losing Knight as he is in the last year of his contract and the club want to maximise their potential to profit from the Dubliner.

The Rams had rejected two early bids from Bristol City for Knight but it’s believed that a third bid met their valuation of £2million.

Derby are currently in Spain for pre-season but Knight did not travel with them, indicating that his time with the club was up ahead of a summer exit.

A move to Bristol would see Knight hook up with Ireland team-mate Mark Sykes while fellow Dubliner Curtis Fleming is on the coaching staff.

Speaking before the June international window, Knight’s international team boss Stephen Kenny said he expected him to move to a higher division.

“A lot of clubs want to buy Jason which will be good for him to get back to playing at a level higher than League One, Derby has been great for him, he's played a high amount of games for them for someone so young, but he's at that stage where he probably needs to go and play at a higher level to go and kick on,” Kenny said, comments which reportedly angered the hierarchy at Derby.

Club boss Paul Warne admitted last week that the Rams could not hold on to Knight.

“I can see Knighty leaving. I don't want him to leave from a football manager's point of view. Why would I,” he said.

"I don't foresee him being here [next season]. That's the honest truth. I know there's a lot of clubs who have a massive interest in him, and he's got a year left on his contract. I've spoken to Knighty a couple of times. He isn't like knocking on my door to leave. But I am aware of interest from a couple of Championship clubs.”