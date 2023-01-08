Jason Knight and James Collins both score for Derby as Rams ease past Barnsley in FA Cup

DERBY County boss Paul Warne believes his side deserved their place in the next round of the FA Cup – and a clash with Premier League side West Ham – after Irish internationals James Collins and Jason Knight helped them win their third round tie.

The Rams were 3-0 winners at home to Barnsley, Collins with a first half penalty and Knight with the third goal 11 minutes from time.

“I don’t think the scoreline flattered us, however it is a good warning sign, it’s always great to win and learn and what I think we’ve learnt in the dressing room was I think we were just a little bit complacent in our start, we can’t afford to give teams a leg up. If they were to score and go 1-0 up it’s hard to chase the game sometimes so I think in that respect we’ve learnt,” says Warne.

Adam Idah and Andrew Omobamidele started for Norwich City as the David Wagner era began but their cup run is over already as they lost 1-0 at home to Blackburn Rovers.

Paddy Madden was on the mark for Stockport County but they are out of the cup, beaten 2-1 at home to Walsall. Liam Kinsella started for the Saddlers while U21 cap Oisin McEntee came off the bench, only the third appearance for the Cavan native for the club following his return from a shoulder injury.

Cardiff City will face a replay after a 2-2 draw at home to Leeds United but Ireland U21 cap Joel Bagan, making a rare appearance for City, had a tough day as he was sent off 10 minutes from time while Callum O’Dowda was a late sub for Cardiff.

Michael Obafemi, who is expected to leave Swansea City in this window, was again absent as they played out a 1-1 draw away to Bristol City, Galway man Ryan Manning starting for Swansea.