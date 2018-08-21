Sport Soccer

Tuesday 21 August 2018

Jason Denayer swaps Manchester City for Lyon

The 23-year-old has agreed a four-year deal with the Ligue 1 outfit.

Jason Denayer, centre, has joined Lyon on a permanent deal from Manchester City (Dave Howarth/PA)
By Andy Hampson, Press Association Sport

Lyon have signed Belgium defender Jason Denayer on a permanent deal from Manchester City, the clubs have announced.

Denayer came through the academy ranks at City but did not make a first-team breakthrough.

He moves after two loan spells at Galatasaray and further stints at Celtic and Sunderland in recent years.

