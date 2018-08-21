Jason Denayer swaps Manchester City for Lyon
The 23-year-old has agreed a four-year deal with the Ligue 1 outfit.
Lyon have signed Belgium defender Jason Denayer on a permanent deal from Manchester City, the clubs have announced.
Denayer came through the academy ranks at City but did not make a first-team breakthrough.
He moves after two loan spells at Galatasaray and further stints at Celtic and Sunderland in recent years.
Press Association