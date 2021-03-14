| 4.4°C Dublin

Jarring triumphalism of Rangers' title win reminds me of why it has always been a dispiriting business being a Northerner

Joe Brolly

Celebrations on the Shankill Road after Rangers won their 55th Scottish Premiership title last weekend. Photo: Kevin Scott Expand

BBC Northern Ireland’s newsreader Jo Scott introduced the jubilant tidings on Newsline last Sunday night with the words: “Well, supporters of Glasgow Rangers came out onto the Shankill Road in Belfast tonight to mark their team winning the league title in Scotland. Rangers became the Scottish premier league champions for the first time in 10 years after Celtic drew with Dundee United today. (Big smile) Here’s Stephen Watson.”

Cue huge crowds roaring and waving flares on the Shankill, blocking the road and singing songs. The songs that were being chanted all over social media footage, including ‘We are, We are, We are the Billy Boys, We’re up to our knees in Fenian blood surrender or you’ll die, for we are the Billy Billy Boys’, were not used on the BBC’s clips, but sure it was all a bit of harmless fun anyway.

To be fair, and in the interest of ‘balance’ there was one brief mention of a thing called Covid-19 (“some fans flouted the guidelines to celebrate the success”) but only a Roman Catholic bigot would object to the celebrations. The presenter gushed: “It was a 55th domestic league title for Rangers, a world record. It’s been a remarkable journey by the Glasgow football club,” etc etc.

