| 16.9°C Dublin

Jarred Gillett becomes Premier League’s first referee from outside British Isles

The Australian is to officiate Watford’s top-flight match against Newcastle at Vicarage Road on Saturday.

Referee Jarred Gillett (John Walton/PA) Expand

Close

Referee Jarred Gillett (John Walton/PA)

Referee Jarred Gillett (John Walton/PA)

Referee Jarred Gillett (John Walton/PA)

By PA Sport Staff

Jarred Gillett will this weekend become the first referee from outside the British Isles to take charge of a Premier League match.

The Australian is to officiate Watford’s top-flight match against Newcastle at Vicarage Road on Saturday.

Gillett was promoted to the Select Group 1 of referees by Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) ahead of the start of the current season.

The 34-year-old moved to England in the 2019-20 season to referee in the EFL after officiating in the A-League in his home country.

Republic of Ireland-born Dermot Gallagher officiated in the Premier League for a number of years.

Gallagher moved to England aged 16 and was registered to the Oxfordshire FA having competed his qualifications.

The Halfway Line Newsletter

Get the lowdown on the Irish football scene with our soccer correspondent Daniel McDonnell and expert team of writers with our free weekly newsletter.

This field is required

Most Watched

Privacy