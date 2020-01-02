Jan Vertonghen says Tottenham have the squad to cope without injured Harry Kane

Jan Vertonghen says Tottenham have the players to cope without Harry Kane as they prepare for several weeks without their star striker.

Kane suffered an injury to his left hamstring in the process of scoring a disallowed goal in the disappointing 1-0 defeat at Southampton on New Year’s Day and the club are still waiting to find out the extent of the problem.

The England captain immediately limped off after the incident and left St Mary’s on crutches.

It is not the first time recently that Spurs have had to cope without their main man in attack as he missed much of the second half of last season with two separate ankle injuries.

In that instance it was Son Heung-min who stepped up and the South Korean’s return from a three-game ban is timely, while Spurs also have Lucas Moura and teenage Troy Parrott.

Vertonghen accepts that Kane will be a miss for however long he is out, but is backing other players to step up.

Jose Mourinho on Harry Kane injury: "It is negative, hamstring is always negative. Is it a tear, is it a small thing, is it a contraction? At this moment I cannot say"

“Harry is obviously a very important player for us, one of the best players in the league and on and off the pitch he’s very important,” the defender said.

“But we have the squad to cope without him.”

Even with Kane on the pitch Spurs laboured at Southampton and deservedly lost to Danny Ings’ first-half goal.

It was a fifth win in eight Premier League games for Southampton, who have shot up the league.

Ings has been stealing the show at the top end of the pitch – it was his ninth goal in 10 games – but defender Jack Stephens was more impressed with a first home clean sheet of the season.

“I didn’t realise it was the first one of the season. That’s not very good, but it’s nice to get the first one,” he told the club’s official website.

“That’s two in three games in the league, so from a defender’s point of view, that’s really pleasing.

“I think you can see the whole team defending together – the lads up front and the midfield boys – there’s an unbelievable work rate and no one wants to concede.

“I think you can see a real togetherness and will to win. Hopefully we can continue this.”

