Jamie Vardy thinks unbeaten start to the campaign underlines Leicester’s quality

The striker scored twice in Saturday’s 3-1 win over Bournemouth as the Foxes rose to third in the Premier League.

Brendan Rodgers’ side head into the international break yet to lose after Vardy’s brace – which included a stunning first-half lob.

Rodgers hailed the former England striker as unplayable and Vardy wanted to ensure Leicester hit their summer target.

“We wanted to make sure that we went into the international break unbeaten and put a good performance in and I think, with the performance, it definitely deserved the three points,” said Vardy.

“We started off with it in pre-season, we wanted to obviously get that winning mentality but definitely the mentality of not losing.

“I think you can see with the performance we weren’t the best when we played Chelsea in the first half, but I think in the second half in that game we were showing our true colours.

“It was a bit scrappy obviously last week (against Sheffield United) as well but managed to dig in and get the result. The momentum has taken us into it and we’ve put in a full, solid, performance.”

Vardy has netted three times in the opening four Premier League games and also struck the winning penalty in Wednesday’s Carabao Cup shoot-out victory at Newcastle.

Saturday’s strikes moved him onto 83 top flight goals – level with Chris Sutton and Kevin Campbell – and Vardy is eyeing more.

“Obviously, you want to score in every single game but sometimes it’s just not to be, but as long as we keep creating the chances then hopefully there’s going to be a lot more goals to follow,” he told the club’s official website.

Vardy also set up Youri Tielemans to cancel out Callum Wilson’s first-half leveller before cashing in on poor Bournemouth defending to add a third 17 minutes from time.

Tielemans could have been sent off but survived a VAR red card review after going over the ball and catching Wilson on his ankle.

Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe was unhappy the midfielder avoided being dismissed and questioned why.

“I was close enough to see it live and it looked over the top, he missed the ball and it looked dangerous,” he said.

“From my view it was a dangerous and reckless challenge, I don’t know what VAR is thinking in terms of why they haven’t acted on it.

“I don’t think there’s intent but it’s happened. It’s not the reason why we lost but it could have changed the game at that stage.”

