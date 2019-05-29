Jamie Carragher has angered a Newcastle fan after a Twitter prank went wrong with Scott Forsyth’s phone flooded with more than 54,000 Whatsapp messages.

Jamie Carragher’s Twitter prank goes wrong with fan inundated with 50,000 WhatsApp messages and hundreds of calls

The former Liverpool star shared a random number on the social network, which appeared to be that of Sky Sports colleague Gary Neville.

But it was in fact Mr Forsyth’s, who claims his phone has not stopped ringing with hundreds of calls in addition to the thousands of messages.

The joke started when Carragher asked his 1.35 million followers to send him a clip of Neville’s embarrassing miss in Manchester United’s charity match against Bayern Munich.

Mr Forsyth has demanded an apology, claiming to have received relentless abuse from both United fans believing they were messaging Carragher and Liverpool fans assuming the number was in fact Neville’s.

“At 5.18pm he tweeted it – since 5.19pm my phone hasn’t stopped once,” the 37-year-old told the Chronicle.

“My phone battery usually lasts me a day and a half – yesterday, I had to charge it three times.

“My lass says you probably have a better chance of winning the lottery than picking a number at random.”

Mr Forsyth insists he has been receiving requests for Champions League final tickets for Tottenham vs Liverpool in Madrid.

While he also claims to have been anticipating news after a job interview, but now insists it is impossible for him to be contacted by phone.

Despite tweeting numerous times since the initial tweet, Carragher is yet to comment on the incident.

Independent News Service