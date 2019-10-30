Jamie Carragher believes Liverpool are 'slight favourites' to win the Premier League title after their unbeaten start to the season in domestic competition.

Jamie Carragher gives his verdict on the title race and reveals why he opted against a coaching career

Jurgen Klopp's side have opened up a six-point lead at the top of the table after dropping just two points in their first ten matches, with a home game against nearest rivals Manchester City on November 10th offering the potential to extend that lead to nine points ahead of the final international break of 2019.

"At this moment, you'd probably have to say they're slight favourites for the title, but I can't help but think City will come back and go on a winning run," Carragher told Sky Sports.

"They've started brilliantly, on the back of what they did last season in the Champions League. But it might be difficult to replicate what they did, in terms of the 97 points to almost win the Premier League.

"Both teams were in the same position last year and City came back at them. If Liverpool could win the City game, not just for the points, but psychologically, that would put them in a great position.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp (Peter Byrne/PA)

"If they were to reach the international break on the back of two wins (against Aston Villa this weekend and then City), that would put them nine points clear. They'd take some stopping then, they'd be big favourites."

Meanwhile, Carragher has spoken about the reasons why he opted against moving coaching at the end of his enduring career with Liverpool, as he suggested many would have predicted he would move into a role on the touchline before his former team-mate Steven Gerrard, who is currently in charge of Rangers.

"Everyone in our dressing room would have said I'd be in coaching or a manager before Stevie Gerrard, or said that I'd be mad about the game, which I still am," he added.

"I don't think it's a case of: 'I've won X, Y and Z, I don't need to do it.' Because it's a completely different thing, just because you're successful as a player, doesn't mean you'll be successful as a manager.

"I do think we have been lucky in that financially you are rewarded when you are a top player. When you go into coaching it's probably then difficult to say to your wife and kids: 'We're gonna move here, we're gonna do this, do that,' when you've actually got a really good standard of living.

"You've still got that drive. It can change their lives, their experiences, and I always felt that I didn't want to be moving my family around."

Online Editors