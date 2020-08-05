James McClean wins Stoke City player of the year award

Ireland winger James McClean has been voted Stoke City's player of the year in an online poll.

The Derry native, who has been vocal on the sectarian abuse he receives both in public and online, has spoken of his delight in claiming the award after helping the Potters to avoid relegation from the Championship.

The 31-year-old received 49 per cent of the votes cast in what has statistically been his most productive season at the midlands club since joining from West Brom in 2018.

What a season this man has had 🙌



𝐉𝐌𝟏𝟏#SCFC 🔴âªï¸ pic.twitter.com/J0dpbsFktK — Stoke City FC (@stokecity) August 5, 2020

McClean made 37 appearances, scoring seven goals and making seven assists at they produced a strong finish to the season under former Shamrock Rovers and Northern Ireland manager Michael O'Neill.

"I just want to say firstly how proud I am to pick up the club's Player of the Year award. I would like to thank the fans for their support throughout the whole season and their votes. I will work extremely hard to try to emulate and better myself next season," McClean said.

McClean pipped Sam Clucas to top spot with the 29-year-old receiving 38% of the vote, while in third place was summer signing Nick Powell.

Online Editors