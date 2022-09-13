James McClean of Wigan Athletic is seen taking part in a minute silence, as players and spectators pay tribute to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II prior to the Sky Bet Championship match against Huddersfield Town at John Smith's Stadium

Ireland midfielder James McClean has worn a black armband alongside the rest of his Wigan team-mates in their pre-match commemoration of the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

The Derry-born winger was pictured with his head bowed, but standing apart from his Wigan team-mates, during a minute’s silence ahead of the Latics’ Championship match against Huddersfield Town at the John Smith’s Stadium.

The commemoration was repeated in every English football ground that hosted tonight's EFL games as well as Liverpool's Champions League clash with Dutch side Ajax at Anfield.

James McClean of Wigan Athletic is pictured during the Sky Bet Championship match at Huddersfield Town

Whatsapp James McClean of Wigan Athletic is pictured during the Sky Bet Championship match at Huddersfield Town

McClean wore the armband over his long-sleeved black jersey for the game in which his fellow Irish international Will Keane put Wigan ahead through a 23rd minute penalty.

Wigan's lead was cancelled out in the 76th minute by Tom Lees, but Callum Lang restored their lead on 82 minutes.