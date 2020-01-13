Ireland's James McClean has received the backing of the Kick It Out group after he was once again the subject of abuse from the stands at the weekend.

McClean's Stoke drew 0-0 with Millwall at the Bet365 Stadium on Saturday with "anti-Irish and sectarian abuse" directed at Derryman McClean.

"James McClean was once again subjected to disgraceful anti-Irish and sectarian abuse this weekend," said Kick It Out, a group committed to fighting racism and discrimination in football.

"We have informed The FA so they can investigate but we reiterate - the abuse he continues to receive is absolutely unacceptable and shames our game.

"We have been in constant contact with Stoke City and James, as we continue to offer our full support.

"Greatest action must be taken by the authorities to safeguard his and his family's wellbeing, because the current situation cannot continue."

McClean was previously abused against Huddersfield and Barnsley this season with his club Stoke speaking out in support of the midfielder last Friday.

"At recent fixtures, opposition fans have sadly targeted James McClean with vile anti-social chanting leading to the FA issuing charges against one club," read a statement.

"Stoke City wish to reiterate their continued support for James. We believe the chanting to be discriminatory and, like any other hate crime, there is no place for it in society and the perpetrators should be held accountable.

"As a club, we have always supported James and will continue to do so."

Online Editors