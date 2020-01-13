Ireland's James McClean has received the backing of the Kick It Out group after he was once again the subject of abuse from the stands at the weekend.

Football's anti-racism body Kick It Out say the level of abuse being directed at McClean by away fans cannot be allowed to continue.

One Championship club, Barnsley, have been charged by the FA for the abuse which their fans directed at McClean when he played at Barnsley for Stoke City last year.

But the Derry native was on the receiving end of more abuse last weekend, from away fans at the Stoke City-Millwall game.

And Kick It Out have warned that the situation McClean finds himself in is unsustainable.

"James McClean was once again subjected to disgraceful anti-Irish and sectarian abuse this weekend. We have informed the FA so they can investigate but but we reiterate: the abuse he continues to receive is absolutely unacceptable and shames our game," Kick It Out said.

"We have been in constant contact with Stoke City and James, as we continue to offer our full support, Greater action must be taken by the authorities to safeguard his and his family's wellbeing because the current situation cannot continue."

McClean was previously abused against Huddersfield and Barnsley this season with his club Stoke speaking out in support of the midfielder last Friday.

"At recent fixtures, opposition fans have sadly targeted James McClean with vile anti-social chanting leading to the FA issuing charges against one club," read a statement.

"Stoke City wish to reiterate their continued support for James. We believe the chanting to be discriminatory and, like any other hate crime, there is no place for it in society and the perpetrators should be held accountable.

"As a club, we have always supported James and will continue to do so."

Online Editors