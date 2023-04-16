James McClean vents anger at anti-Irish abuse as FA launch probe

A frustrated James McClean says he expects no action to be take by the “useless” FA in England after another incident where the Republic of Ireland player says he was subjected to sectarian abuse.

It's been confirmed that the FA, Blackpool FC and Lancashire police are both investigating an incident during the Blackpool-Wigan Championship game on Saturday. The game was briefly halted when McClean reported an incident to the referee. It was claimed by some home supporters that McClean had objected to the presence of a Northern Ireland flag but the player flatly dismissed that and said it was the anti-Irish comments and songs from home supporters which had upset him.

“The incident during the match between Blackpool and Wigan Athletic is being investigated by the club and the relevant authorities, who have jurisdiction over individual spectators," an FA spokesperson said. “We are also investigating the matter to ensure that the appropriate action is taken and we will review the details in the match official’s report."

McClean took to Instagram to outline his anger at the episode. “On the incident today (aye another one) do not get it twisted, I was not offended by a flag honestly you can stick the flag up your hole for all I care,” McClean said.

"Section right in front of stewards and police (who responded with the words ‘nothing to do with us’) literally shouting loud and clear ‘f*** off you Irish fenian c***’ multiply times while holding their poxy flag.

“Everyone’s a big hard man behind a two foot advertising hoarding with the invisible wall in front of them holding them back.

“Referee will make a report to the FA, the same process that happened at Luton away in the FA Cup game either this season with evidence clear as day, as on many occasions over the years, yet the nothing again will happen.

“This is simply just highlighting the double standards firstly the FA have and secondly how utter useless that the English FA are.”