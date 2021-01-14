James McClean suspended by Stoke City over breach of Covid-19 regulations

Ireland international James McClean has been suspended by his club, Stoke City, after an alleged breach of Covid-19 regulations around training.

McClean will not be involved in Saturday's Championship game against Blackburn as the club await the outcome of an internal probe.

"Stoke City can confirm that James McClean has been suspended with immediate effect pending a disciplinary hearing into an alleged breach of COVID-19 regulations, namely training in a private gym," the club said in a statement on Thursday night.

"As a result of the suspension, McClean will not be available for selection for Saturday’s game against Blackburn Rovers."

McClean has played 16 league games for Stoke this season, with City in eighth place in the Championship table.

Online Editors