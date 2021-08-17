James McClean set to rejoin former club Wigan after unhappy end to Stoke spell

James McClean is severing his ties with Stoke City to rejoin his former club Wigan Athletic.

McClean's move should be confirmed in the next 24 hours with the 32-year-old departing Stoke by mutual agreement to drop down a division to sign for Wigan, who are targeting promotion from League One under new ownership.

He had a year remaining on his contract with Stoke, but the termination allows him to depart on a free transfer.

The Derryman is expected to sign a one-year deal with Wigan with the option of a second year and he will be present for their league game with Wycombe on Tuesday evening.

McClean had fallen out of favour with Stoke manager Michael O'Neill, with their relationship deteriorating dramatically across the last 12 months.

The player's desire to participate in March's international window brought matters to a head.

McClean was determined to represent his country and was involved off the bench against Serbia and Luxembourg before starting the friendly with Qatar.

The winger came on in Stoke's next match against Millwall but was subsequently ruled out for the rest of the campaign.

“Clearly, we didn’t want him to go away on international duty and firmly believe that has hindered his recovery and we’re basically now back to square one in terms of where James is at with that injury," said O'Neill in the aftermath, with the former Northern Ireland also critical of the FAI for how the situation was handled.

The writing was on the wall for McClean before the end of the season and he was sent to train with the U-23 team once he regained his fitness.

He has spent pre-season with the youngsters while his future was resolved and Wigan were always keen to bring him back to the club where he spent two seasons between 2013 and 2015.

McClean was the club's player of the season in his final year with the Latics, and it was also during his spell there that he was able to articulate his stance on not wearing the poppy through an open letter to then chairman Dave Whelan.

When the club hit serious financial difficulty last year, McClean donated £5,000 to a fundraising drive to help them through the darkest days.

Earlier this year, Wigan were taken over by Phoenix 2021, a Bahrain-funded group, and they have given their manager Leam Richardson the resources to target a return to the Championship. Richardson was previously the assistant manager to Paul Cook.

McClean's return to regular football will be a help with regard to his international prospects. The unavailability of Enda Stevens means he will be a strong contender to figure prominently in September's international window.