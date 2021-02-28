James McClean ruled out of World Cup qualifiers against Serbia and Luxembourg

James McClean will miss Ireland's World Cup qualifiers next month after his club manager confirmed that the Stoke City man would be out for at least a month.

McClean has sat out the last two games for his club with a foot injury and Michael O'Neill says the Derry native will be out in the medium term.

"McClean had an injection on a foot injury so the time frame for him is four to six weeks," O'Neill said.

Ireland start their World Cup 2022 qualifying campaign in Belgrade against Serbia on March 24 with the hosts yet to confirm the appointment of Dragan Stojkovic as their new manager despite Stojkovic accepting the post.

Ireland will take on Luxembourg in their second qualifier at the Aviva Stadium on March 27.

Online Editors