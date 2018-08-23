Ireland international James McClean was involved in a half-time bust-up with some of his new Stoke team-mates during last night's 3-0 defeat to Wigan.

Ireland international James McClean was involved in a half-time bust-up with some of his new Stoke team-mates during last night's 3-0 defeat to Wigan.

James McClean in bust-up with new team-mates as Stoke suffer heavy defeat at home

Stoke dropped into the bottom three of the Sky Bet Championship and finished with 10 men after Ashley Williams was sent off. Gary Rowett's men are now winless in four games.

At half-time, McClean was seen running down the tunnel in pursuit of goalkeeper Jack Butland.

Amazing scenes at half-time...looked like Jack Butland and James McClean had a difference of opinion heading towards the sheds that led to McClean sprinting after his goalkeeper and into the tunnel...where's tunnel-cam when you need it?!?!? #wafc — Paul Kendrick (@PKendrickWIG) August 22, 2018

Afterwards, Rowett admitted there had been an altercation between McClean, Butland and captain Ryan Shawcross..

Amazing scenes at half-time...looked like Jack Butland and James McClean had a difference of opinion heading towards the sheds that led to McClean sprinting after his goalkeeper and into the tunnel...where's tunnel-cam when you need it?!?!? #wafc — Paul Kendrick (@PKendrickWIG) August 22, 2018

He said: "Reputations now mean nothing. I;ve got to start picking the team on which players deserve to be in, not which players have played in the Premier League for 10 years.

"It was weak and pathetic and if you do that you're going to lose games of football.

"When you're not winning games everybody gets a bit edgy and frustrated. We've got to take collective responsibility, it's no good fighting between ourselves."

After Stoke saw an early effort from Benik Afobe ruled out for offside, Wigan went ahead after 27 minutes through Will Grigg.

Gavin Massey added a well-crafted second five minutes later to put the Latics, who were League One champions last season, in control before the break.

After 57 minutes, Northern Ireland forward Grigg got his second of the night from the penalty spot.

Stoke's miserable night was compounded with 12 minutes left when defender Ashley Williams was sent off for a second caution.

Elsewhere, Jonathan Kodjia scored deep into stoppage time to earn Aston Villa a 2-2 home draw against Brentford.

The Bees went ahead in the 23rd minute when Neal Maupay crashed in a half-volley for his fourth goal of the season.

Villa equalised six minutes before the break after Ivory Coast forward Kodjia had burst into the penalty area.

Brentford looked to have snatched all three points with just eight minutes left when Frenchman Maupay turned the ball in from close range.

However, after five minutes of added time was played, Kodjia headed in from close range to spark wild celebrations in the Holte End.

Bolton, who battled against relegation last season, beat Birmingham 1-0 at home to move up into third place, level on 10 points with Middlesbrough and leaders Leeds.

Josh Magennis got the final touch on a cross from fellow substitute Sammy Ameobi with 17 minutes left.

At the other end of the table, Reading picked up a first point of the season in a 2-2 draw at Blackburn, but blew a 2-0 lead.

Icelandic frontman Jon Dadi Bodvarsson put the Royals in front after 12 minutes and soon doubled the lead from close range.

Rovers, though, got themselves back in the match early in the second half when Charlie Mulgrew converted a penalty after 50 minutes.

After 77 minutes, Mulgrew completed the comeback with another spot-kick after he had been tripped.

Norwich scored twice in the closing 10 minutes to see off Preston 2-0 at Carrow Road and secure a first Championship win of the campaign.

Finnish forward Teemu Pukki finally broke the deadlock, before Alex Tettey crashed home a second with three minutes to go following a corner.

Earlier, Preston midfielder Callum Robinson saw his goal-bound effort come back off the crossbar.

Sheffield Wednesday also managed a first league victory of the season after beating Millwall 2-1 at Hillsborough.

Barry Bannan put the Owls in front after 16 minutes with a superb volley from the edge of the box.

Tom Lees made it 2-0 less than a minute into the second half when he knocked the ball in at the far post following a free-kick.

The Lions, though, set up a tense finish when midfielder Ryan Tunnicliffe reduced the deficit in the 72nd minute.

Additional reporting by PA

Online Editors