James McClean back in Stoke squad after 'accepting' punishment for Covid-19 breach

Michael O'Neill says that Ireland international James McClean has "accepted" his punishment by Stoke City for a breach of Covid-19 regulations and is back in the squad for Tuesday's Championship test against Rotherham United.

Derry native McClean was suspended by Stoke last week and was omitted from the squad for Saturday's game against Blackburn Rovers, the club stating that it was related to an "alleged breach of COVID-19 regulations, namely training in a private gym".

But speaking ahead of that midweek game, manager O'Neill said McClean was now back in the fold and that the matter was dealt with.

"James is available," O'Neill said. "He obviously missed Saturday's game. He realised that what he did was not within the club's guidelines for how players should behave. We've dealt with that, he's accepted his punishment and we move on from that."

