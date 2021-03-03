James McCarthy injury worry hands Stephen Kenny fresh headache ahead of qualifiers

Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes in action with Crystal Palace's James McCarthy during the Premier League clash at Selhurst Park

Stephen Kenny's hopes of welcoming James McCarthy back into his squad for the World Cup date in Serbia are in serious jeopardy after the Crystal Palace player suffered a groin injury on Wednesday night.

McCarthy limped off in the 62nd minute of the clash with Manchester United - bringing an abrupt end to just his second Premier League start since the beginning of October.

He took time out after the death of his father and has struggled with his fitness subsequently.

His club boss Roy Hodgson said it was a recurrence of the problem that has sidelined the Glaswegian of late.

"The injury which kept him out was an injury in the groin region and he felt it again. It is a major concern and if he can't play in the next couple of games, it will be a major blow," he said.

Ireland take on Serbia in Belgrade on March 24 before a pair of Dublin games with Luxembourg and Qatar.

Kenny is already planning without James McClean, John Egan and Jack Byrne. McCarthy was first choice at the start of his tenure but he hasn't featured since the playoff in Slovakia.

