James McCarthy injury scare hands Stephen Kenny fresh headache ahead of qualifiers

Ireland manager Stephen Kenny has a fresh injury to worry about ahead of the upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Serbia and Luxembourg after James McCarthy was taken off in Wednesday night’s Premier League clash with Manchester United.

The Crystal Palace midfielder went off with a knock in the 62nd minute of their 0-0 draw with United – however, the extent of the injury is not yet known.

With winger James McClean, defender John Egan already ruled out of the qualifiers away to Serbia on March 24 and at home to Luxembourg on March 27, Kenny is also sweating over the fitness of Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher.

An injury to McCarthy – who has played twice under Kenny (the 1-1 Nations League draw with Bulgaria and the Euro 2020 play-off defeat to Slovakia) will be a big blow to the Irish manager’s plans.

