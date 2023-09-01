James Abankwah signs for Charlton as Lecce swoop for Bohs teen Derwin Adewale

It’s a case of one in and two out for Irish players in Italy as Udinese man James Abankwah has joined Charlton Athletic on loan while their League One rivals Reading snapped up John Ryan after his one-year spell in Serie A.

But Bohemians youngster Derwin Adewale is the latest Irishman to try his luck there as he’s agreed a deal with Serie A club Lecce.

Abankwah (19) joined Udinese from St Patrick’s Athletic last year and made his Serie A debut towards the end of last season, but game time was going to be limited for the teenager this term and Udinese agreed a loan move to Charlton, on a season-long deal.

Charlton also added Irish underage cap Louie Watson on loan from Luton on transfer deadline day.

“It feels great to be a Charlton player. I’m delighted to be here and I’m ready to go. I’m hoping to gain a lot of experience here and help the team win as many games as possible. I bring that winning mentality and I have also got a lot of speed, strength and I am a very powerful player. I like to bring that to the team to help as much as I can," says Abankwah.

Reading have had Limerick-born defender Ryan (19) on trial since July after his release by Sassuolo and he was snapped up by the League One side, added initially to their U21 panel where he will work with former Ireland player Noel Hunt.

Lecce began exploring the Irish market some time ago, signing U21 cap Ed McJannet last season and he went on to help their U19 side win their league and he hopes to force his way into the first team this team and now Lecce have swooped again to sign Adewale from Bohs.

Bohemians Head of Academy Craig Sexton said: "We are very proud of Derin making a move to a Serie A club.He has been at the club for a number of years now and has worked extremely hard, both on his football and his education.

"He is leaving on the back of a really good Leaving Cert too, and this is now a huge opportunity for him. We all wish him really well and the very best of luck. We hope to see him progress now and hope that he has a really fruitful career

"He is another player who has come through our pathway and is another player who the club have helped in terms of a dual career of football and education, which we believe is really important in bringing the best players through and supporting them along the way.”