James Abankwah said to be joining Serie A’s Udinese and will be loaned back to St Pat’s Athletic until summer

Ireland U-19 cap James Abankwah is reported to be signing with Serie A side Udinese from St Patrick's Athletic and will be moving to Italy in the summer.

The 18-year-old enjoyed a breakthrough season with St Pat's last season, making nine league appearances and featured in the Saints' FAI Cup final win over Bohemians.

Several clubs had been tracking the defender, but Italian media outlet Gazzetta dello Sport reported today that Udinese had completed a deal to sign the former Cherry Orchard player and loan him back to the Saints until the summer when he will move to Italy.

Continental clubs have upped their interest in Irish talent in the wake of Brexit-related restrictions that prevent players under 18 from moving to the UK. There was a significant deal for Kevin Zefi, signed by Inter Milan from Shamrock Rovers last year, while Glory Zningo's moved to Stade Reims from St Pat's.

Irish teenagers have been on trial at clubs in France, Germany and Italy. This week three Bundesliga clubs were linked with Derby County's Irish prospect Festy Ebosele.

Since the end of last season, Pat's have lost defenders Shane Griffin, Sam Bone and Lee Desmond but have added Tom Grivosti, Joe Redmond, Anto Breslin and Jack Scott to their defence for 2022.