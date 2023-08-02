Jamaica knock out Brazil to reach last 16 of World Cup

Jamaica's Deneisha Blackwood and Vyan Sampson celebrate advancing to the knockout stage after the scoreless draw against Brazil in Melbourne today.

A courageous Jamaica held Brazil to a 0-0 draw today to reach the knockout phase for the first time in only their second Women's World Cup while condemning the South Americans to their earliest exit since 1995.

Needing a point to go through, the Reggae Girlz barely threatened to score but were tight in defence, repelling wave after wave of Brazilian attacks in a frenetic atmosphere at Melbourne Rectangular Stadium.

Brazil coach Pia Sundhage started Marta on the field for the first time in her sixth World Cup but the iconic forward bowed out in disappointment.

Her touch was missing early. She fired a shot into a defender in the fourth minute and then wasted another chance seven minutes later with a heavy touch, leaving an unmarked Ary Borges fuming at the far post.

Running towards goal, Borges finally had her chance when Luana found her with a cross but the playmaker steered her header well wide in the 24th minute.

Borges then set Tamires up with a delightful cross into the inside-left channel late in the half but she thumped a volley straight at goalkeeper Becky Spencer.

Jamaica rode their luck to halftime and Brazil's desperation grew after the break as their attacks came to nothing.

Jamaicans hearts were in mouths in the 79th minute when defender Allyson Swaby nearly put the ball into her own net with a terrible attempted clearance that forced Spencer into a fine save at the far post.

Meanwhile, Kadidiatou Diani netted a hat-trick, including two penalties, to lead France to a frenzied 6-3 victory over debutants Panama today and into the last 16.

Les Bleues needed only a draw in the Group F finale against winless Panama. After conceding in the second minute, France dominated, with goals from Maelle Lakrar, Lea Le Garrec and Vicki Becho, despite playing without captain Wendie Renard and all-time leading scorer Eugenie Le Sommer.

Marta Cox made history by scoring Panama's first-ever Women's World Cup goal - and the quickest at this tournament at 1:07 - with a stunning 35-yard freekick that curled into the top corner. Cox burst into tears before being mobbed by team mates.

Trailing 5-1, Yomira Pinzon added a second for Las Canaleras - the Canal Girls - from the penalty spot in the 64th minute, to the delight of a largely neutral Sydney Football Stadium crowd of 40,498. Lineth Cedeno pulled one back with a header in the 87th minute, given after a VAR review for a potential offside.