Jail sentence for Mourinho: But Special One won't serve time

Former Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has accepted a one-year jail sentence in his tax fraud case with the Spanish state, and has been ordered to pay a €2m fine.

The 56-year-old, who reached an agreement with tax authorities after being accused of owing nearly €3.3m in undeclared image rights revenue while he was Real Madrid manager in 2011 and 2012, will not serve any time in prison - his sanction is suspended.

A Spanish court filing showed that Mourinho had agreed the deal, having been accused of failing to declare the image rights in his Spanish tax declarations.

Mourinho's representatives argued he paid more than €26m in tax at an average rate of 41pc when he lived in Spain between 2010 and 2013.

Spanish authorities have cracked down on tax evasion within football in recent years, with Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi both among those to have agreed substantial fines and jail sentences over undeclared image rights.

Irish Independent