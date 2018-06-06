Jacobsen appointed Liverpool’s medical rehabilitation and performance manager

Liverpool have strengthened their backroom team by appointing Philipp Jacobsen as medical rehabilitation and performance manager.

Jacobsen joins from the Qatar-based Aspetar facility, which specialises in sports medicine and rehabilitation, where he was a senior physiotherapist and he will jointly work alongside Dr Andrew Massey at Melwood.

He has previously worked with the Qatar national team and Panathinaikos and recently accompanied Reds midfielder Adam Lallana on his rehabilitation trip to South Africa. Liverpool currently have three players in Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (knee), Joe Gomez (ankle) and Joel Matip (thigh) all recovering from surgery which prematurely ended their seasons.

Work continues apace off the field with Liverpool announcing four friendlies against fellow north-west clubs before they head to the United States for the International Champions Cup. Jurgen Klopp’s side travel to Chester on July 7 before heading to Tranmere the following Wednesday with further trips to Bury (July 14) and Blackburn (July 19).

After their friendly at Ewood Park, Liverpool fly to America for matches against Borussia Dortmund in Charlotte, North Carolina, Manchester City in New Jersey and Manchester United in Detroit before returning for their final preparation game against Napoli at Dublin’s Aviva Stadium on August 4.

