Jack Wilshere holds talks with West Ham over free transfer from Arsenal

Jack Wilshere has held talks with Manuel Pellegrini over a possible free transfer to West Ham United.

Having turned down the offer of a new contract from Arsenal, after being told that his playing opportunities would be limited, Wilshere is now a free agent and is weighing up several options in an attempt to kick-start his career.

Turkish club Fenerbahce are also keen and have made Wilshere a firm offer but West Ham are interested and expected to firm that up with an offer of their own.

Pellegrini, the new West Ham manager, discussed his plans with Wilshere, who played regularly for Arsenal last season after his career had been badly disrupted since 2011 by a series of ankle injuries.

The hope now is that Wilshere is through that phase in his career and can consistently rediscover the form and fitness that made him one of England’s most exciting and promising young players.

Wilshere appears likely to favour staying in England, but has also attracted interest in Italy.

Arsenal had made Wilshere an offer while Arsene Wenger was still manager and, although they would have honoured that, it became clear to the 26 year-old that he would not play regularly under Unai Emery.

Arsenal have already renewed the contracts of three central midfielders this year - Granit Xhaka, Mohamed Elneny and Ainsley Maitland-Niles - and are also in positive talks to extend Aaron Ramsey’s deal.

Uruguay’s progress to the quarter-final of the World Cup has additionally delayed a planned deal for Sampdoria’s Lucas Torreira, but Arsenal would also like to add his screening presence to their midfield options.

