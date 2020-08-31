Jack Grealish called into England squad for first time

Jack Grealish has been called up to the England squad for the Nations League matches against Iceland and Denmark.

Grealish has been drafted into the squad by manager Gareth Southgate after Marcus Rashford and Harry Winks withdrew, the English Football Association has announced.

It is the first time Grealish has received a senior England international call-up after switching his international allegiances from Ireland to England in 2015.

The 24-year-old played for Ireland from Under-17s up to Under-21 level between 2011 and 2014.

The Aston Villa captain has previously represented England at Under-21 level and was a member of Southgate's Toulon Tournament-winning squad of 2016.

Manchester United forward Rashford withdrew as he continues to recover from an ankle injury.

"Gutted... never want to let this team down but these fixtures just came a little too soon for me," Rashford wrote on Twitter.

"I tried my best but I have to focus on starting the season at my strongest for club and country."

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Harry Winks is also unavailable.

"Without Rashford and Winks and following the addition of Conor Coady and Ainsley Maitland-Niles, the England manager will now begin his preparations with a squad of 24," the FA said in a statement.

England travel to Reykjavik to play Iceland in their UEFA Nations League group opener on Saturday before facing Denmark in Copenhagen three days later.

