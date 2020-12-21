'Jack could be really annoyed at times but he was always honest'

The managerial merry-go-round had started to build up some pace, and it wasn't even New Year, the traditional period for club owners to get nervous and make people unemployed.

Former Ireland international Alan Kernaghan was a bystander as contemporaries like Kevin Sheedy and Sam Allardyce landed jobs, on either side of the Irish Sea. Still only 53, Kernaghan has international experience and has managed or coached teams in England, Scotland and Northern Ireland, but his CV remains hidden away on file and not in the melting pot, as that particular ship has sailed.

"Management is gone for me. I tried it a couple of times, I was at Clyde and Dundee, at Brentford and came back here to manage Glentoran for a while. I had two enjoyable stints, two not so enjoyable so I think that has passed for me," he says.

"I don't know how some people get joy out of it, the pressure that comes with management. I was player/manager at the start so I had the best of both worlds and it went pretty well at Clyde. But I decided I had enough and I am too far out of it now to go back."

He still has an involvement in the game as Kernaghan heads up community coaching schemes in Northern Ireland for Rangers, and even has an eye on the market south of the border.

And while his mind is on the present and that job, he also pays respect to the past. This year has brought bereavement to all parts of these islands through the pandemic but the loss, in the space of a few months, of his one-time Ireland mentors Jack Charlton and Maurice Setters was tough. "It was sad to see, it was a bit like a marriage where one person dies and the other person follows quite quickly, they were only a couple of months apart," Kernaghan says of the Ireland managerial pairing.

Alan Kernaghan admits he 'never really settled football-wise' at Manchester City following his 1993 move from Boro. Photo: Shaun Botterill/ALLSPORT Getty Images

Alan Kernaghan admits he 'never really settled football-wise' at Manchester City following his 1993 move from Boro. Photo: Shaun Botterill/ALLSPORT

"The lesson I took from my time under Jack, when I went into management, was to always be straightforward, tell players what you are thinking, while having a level of annoyance when they don't do what you want.

"Jack had that, he could be really annoyed at some things and then other things he'd let pass but he was always honest and you knew where you were with Jack. He would speak to me about what he wanted from me and from Paul [McGrath], it was usually to be more aggressive and not do anything fancy.

"All you want your players to do is to leave nothing behind, if they give you their all you can be proud, that's what Jack asked of us and that's what I tried to instill in players when I coached them, to always work hard."

Kernaghan was already an established player when he came onto Charlton's radar, winning the first of his 22 caps in 1992, against Latvia: he was just 17 when he made his league debut for Middlesbrough, in February 1985.

The peak of those eight years at Boro was the part he played in the first-ever Premiership season of 1992/'93, Kernaghan scoring twice in 22 games. "I enjoyed it at Boro and it was always a rollercoaster when I was there, we were relegated and promoted, relegated and promoted," he says.

"And I left just as Steve Gibson came in, he transformed the whole place. It was a great club but we had tough times there, I got into the side when I was around 18 or 19 and you had the closure of the club, gates at Ayresome Park closed up, it was a strange time."

That Premier League Boro side of 1992/'93 had a green hue. Kernaghan one of six Irish players in the side (Bernie Slaven, Curtis Fleming, Chris Morris, Graham Kavanagh and Alan Moore).

"The first season in the Premier went well, to begin with, given it was all new, the Premiership. We'd started well, I think we caught teams on the hop as they didn't know what to expect from us. We were always good up to Christmas but it got tricky after Christmas, we had a long run of defeats. But I was happy to get to that level, to play in this new Premiership," he recalls.

Boro were relegated after that first season of the new Premier League but soon after he was back in the top flight as Manchester City brought him in and he would make 53 Premier League appearances for the club, then playing at Maine Road, but it was an unsettled time.

"I went to City in October '93, it was a step-up from Middlesbrough as City had their own training ground, at Boro we were training in parks, training all over but at City we had somewhere to train, there was food laid on for you. You didn't have to buy your own food," he says.

"I never really settled, football-wise, at City, I was not at the level I had been at before. I enjoyed living in Manchester but the football didn't work out as well. It didn't do as well as I had hoped, there was no one single thing that caused it. It just happened that way."

When he played for City in a 1-1 draw away to Chelsea in March 1996, he was an established international and, at just 29, should have been reaching his peak, but instead his English Premier League career died that day, with the rest of his playing days spent in Scotland.

"I didn't know I was finished in the Premier League," he says now. "Me going to Scotland was about me playing football, that was my thinking behind the move, it was three months initially. When I went back to City at Christmas there had been a change of manager, Joe Royle had come in, and they released me from my contract, he just didn't fancy me, so I went back to Scotland as St Johnstone were happy to have me back.

"I was done with the Premier League but I did play my most consistent and best football of my career in Scotland. That was where I was most consistent, I was there a few years, we got into Europe which they had never done before as a club, got to Cup finals."

Leaving the Premier League in 1996 meant that riches were out of reach. "I did miss out financially, but players 10 years before us earned less so I don't moan about it," he admits.

After that happy stint with St Johnstone (1997-2001) he moved to Clyde where the first of his coaching roles came up, that club's player/manager (2002-'04).

There followed that mixed bag of positions with Livingston (assistant manager), Dundee (manager), Rangers (academy coach), Brentford (assistant) and Glentoran. He quit the Belfast club in August 2016 and hasn't managed a senior team since, though his work as a community coach north of the border with the Ibrox club keeps him occupied.

"We do it all around Northern Ireland, we have 60-odd coaching staff so we do things in the week, we have 150 girls in at weekends, it's good," he says. "You get to see a lot of kids come through and hopefully one or two of them get a chance to make a name for themselves.

"We have pushed the boundaries and been to Dublin a few times to play games and the welcome has always been fantastic so I'd hope that doing more in the south is not far away," says Kernaghan.

He won the bulk of his 22 caps under Charlton, his career petering out under his successor, Mick McCarthy.

"I could have had another 20 caps but it didn't work out like that, a new manager came in, and it came about around the time of the Man City thing, so it was a bit downhill for me, I wish my Ireland career had gone on for longer but it was my fault that it didn't as I wasn't playing as well as I could have. I had no problems with Mick, it was my doing, I wasn't playing well and that's how football works," he says now.

"But my first game for the Republic, that was the highest I got in terms of international football. I didn't get to play in the World Cup so being there for my debut was the next best thing, that was the pinnacle. You are realising all your dreams, playing international football and that was the part of my career I enjoyed most and am most proud of."