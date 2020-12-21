| 4.8°C Dublin

'Jack could be really annoyed at times but he was always honest'

Total recall: Alan Kernaghan missed out on Premier League riches but short international career is his only regret

Alan Kernaghan pictured on the sideline during his time as Dundee manager. Photo: Bill Murray/SNS Group via Getty Images Expand

Alan Kernaghan pictured on the sideline during his time as Dundee manager. Photo: Bill Murray/SNS Group via Getty Images

Aidan Fitzmaurice

The managerial merry-go-round had started to build up some pace, and it wasn't even New Year, the traditional period for club owners to get nervous and make people unemployed.

Former Ireland international Alan Kernaghan was a bystander as contemporaries like Kevin Sheedy and Sam Allardyce landed jobs, on either side of the Irish Sea. Still only 53, Kernaghan has international experience and has managed or coached teams in England, Scotland and Northern Ireland, but his CV remains hidden away on file and not in the melting pot, as that particular ship has sailed.

"Management is gone for me. I tried it a couple of times, I was at Clyde and Dundee, at Brentford and came back here to manage Glentoran for a while. I had two enjoyable stints, two not so enjoyable so I think that has passed for me," he says.

