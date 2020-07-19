Jack Chalrton will be smiling down on Marcelo Bielsa right now 

JACK CHARLTON will be smiling down on Marcelo Bielsa right now.

And alongside him will be Norman Hunter and Trevor Cherry.

For Bielsa may well have had a little help from on high as he led Leeds United out of the wilderness.

Big Jack, of course, left us just over a week ago, while Hunter and Cherry – both team-mates during his Elland Road hey days – passed away in April within 12 days of each other.

But former Leeds United boss Simon Grayson believes all three may have played their part in helping Bielsa guide the club out of the wilderness.

Indeed he reckons the Argentinian's success is heaven-sent as Leeds have their first silverware for 28 years without kicking a ball after being crowned Sky Bet Championship winners yesterday.

Bielsa's men saw their 16-year Premier League exile end on Friday as West Brom lost at Huddersfield and were then upgraded to champions as Brentford were beaten at Stoke.

Grayson is one of 14 previous managers who – since relegation in 2004 – tried and failed to do what the Argentinian coach has now achieved.

As a former player and lifelong fan, the Yorkshireman sees Bielsa as a messiah – just like the supporters who celebrated promotion on Friday night.

Yet while Grayson also hails Bielsa's coaching abilities he says : "Jack Charlton, Norman Hunter and Trevor Cherry all passed away in the last three months.

"They were legends, heroes, as all of us know, and it's so sad that they are gone.

"But I still think they played their part.

"I'm sure they were looking down on their club and helping Marcelo get it over the line.

"These are strange times in so many ways.

Poignant

"And it just feels to me that in this difficult season that it was all meant to happen.

"It is such a poignant moment in the history of Leeds United."

Grayson, of Bielsa's predecessors, had the longest spell of all as Leeds languished in the nether regions as they dropped into League One.

At last he managed to take them back into the Championship in 2010.

But the 50-year-old, who also bossed Blackpool twice as well as Preston, Sunderland and Huddersfied, knows Bielsa is in a different league.

For he hails not only his coaching abilities but the human touch that has united the whole city of Leeds.

"What he's done is incredible," says Grayson.

From the first moment he signed for Leeds there was an excitement, a buzz around the place.

"Under the previous owner nothing had been going right, there was no spark around the place.

"All of a sudden, this world-re-knowned, world-class coach, this quite eccentric coach, was coming in.

"Before you knew it there was a reconnection between the club, the city and the supporters.

"I had that in my spell there and when you get that connection in Leeds it's a real positive place to be.

"But that hadn't happened for a long time when things got really bad as the club struggled financially.

"At one stage I was offered the chance to go back but I looked at it and thought: 'I love the club but this time, not for me.'

Heart

"The former owner, Massimo Celino, wanted to take me back and my heart wanted to go but my head didn't.

"I knew by reputation that the club wasn't the same club that it had been under Ken Bates when I was there before.

"There was no consistency in decision-making. It wasn't the right thing for me to go back.

"It was a strange time. There just didn't seem to be any decision-making that was right by the people above.

"It had a knock-on effect. No consistency with the same players – rotation of new players in and older ones going out, and a lot of it not making any sense

"It was a dark time at Elland Road, a bleak spell in the history of Leeds United.

"So you have to give Bielsa full credit for how he's turned around a group of players, most of whom had finished just above halfway in the table the previous season.

"The supporters have really embraced not just the football side of Bielsa but how he is as a person as well.

"He's humble, he walks to his apartment, goes shopping in the supermarket and does pictures with people, whenever they want him to do it.

"He's a very approachable, likeable person and Leeds fans really appreciate that about him as well – quite apart from giving them a team they are so proud to support again."

Bielsa, while about to sign a lucrative new contract, won't splash loads of cash on new players, believes Grayson who says: "He'll thrive in the Premier League.

"He'll love the opportunity to pit his wits against the biggest teams. I'm pretty sure he'll have a lot of trust in his players with a few new additions.

"But I don't think there will be a massive, wholesale number of new ones coming in. He likes a group that he's worked with and likes that he knows what they are capable of achieving in the future.

"His philosophy and ideas won't change just because they are going into the Premier League.

"When they played Arsenal in the FA Cup earlier this season they played them off the park, even if they got beat.

"Now I can't wait to see him go for it every week now.

"I'm so happy for Marcelo, my old club and the whole city."

Meanwhile another former boss in Steve Evans – now in charge of Gillingham – says director of football Victor Orta should also be given his share of praise.

Evans – the sixth manager to be sacked by controversial Celino during a two-year spell – declares: "You have to applaud Orta for going out and getting Bielsa in the first place.

"I have known him for quite some time and he has vision.

"I mean, who saw Marcelo Bielsa, this mystical figure in football, revered by so many, pitching up at Leeds in the Championship?

"To go out and get him was a master stroke and since then the pair have been very close."