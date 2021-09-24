Jack Byrne is set to cut his ties with APOEL Nicosia just nine months into his two and a half year contract.

The Dubliner has agreed a mutual termination that will see him become a free agent after an unhappy stay in Cyprus.

Byrne moved to APOEL last winter off the back of two very successful seasons with Shamrock Rovers.

Mick McCarthy brought him to the club but left just after Byrne's arrival and the Irish international then suffered a spell on the sidelines with a back problem.

He made five appearances for the club before being ruled out for the rest of a season which ended dismally for APOEL after they missed out on European qualification.

That had a negative impact on Byrne's situation and it became apparent this summer that he had no future with APOEL.

Attempts to broker a deal before the close of the UK transfer window did not come to fruition.

Byrne's options are limited now as he can only go to a league where the transfer window is still open - the UK and Ireland is out of the question because he was not a free agent when their respective windows closed.

He is expected to take time out to consider his next move and his options in 2022.

A brief statement from APOEL has confirmed the news, stating they wished Byrne good luck in his ‘professional career and personal life’